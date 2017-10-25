ES Ceramics Technology sees challenging environment for FY18

PETALING JAYA: Glove former manufacturer ES Ceramics Technology Bhd expects the current financial year ending May 31, 2018 (FY18) to be more challenging due to competitive glove prices.

"Some of our customers choose not to participate in the price war hence their production has been reduced. There are also some customers who adopt the wait-and-see approach," executive director and CEO Wong Fook Lin told reporters at its AGM today.

In anticipation of the challenging year, he said the group has done some ground work early this year to have a more diverse profile of customers and produce more products that are related to ceramic.

Wong said the customers include both local and overseas players, and are mostly smaller or family outfits.

"Some of them are known to us, we have previously done some business with them before," he added.

On the new products, he said it is already working on some samples for its customers.

At 12.30pm, ES Ceramics shares rose half a sen or 1.41% to 36 sen on some 203,500 shares done.