FMM calls on govt to reduce or abolish GST, lower tax in Budget 2018

IPOH: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Perak branch wants the Government to reduce or abolish GST and lower corporate and personal income tax in the 2018 Budget.

Its chairman Datuk Gan Tak Kong said there is also a need to extend capital and re-investment allowances.

"Other issues on our wish list are to increase incentives for exports, investment and automation as well as maintain the minimum wage rate.

"Lowering import tax, energy cost, utility costs and foreign worker levy must also be the focus," he added.

Gan said steps must also be taken to stabilise the ringgit and increase SME grants or financial assistance.