Four Ukraine soldiers killed in bloodiest day since August

KIEV: Ukraine on Tuesday reported the death of four soldiers in the bloodiest day of fighting since a new truce in its war against Russian–backed eastern insurgents was declared on August 25.

The military said two soldiers died in clashes near the eastern port city of Mariupol. Another two died after stepping on a mine near the rebels' de facto capital city of Donetsk.

"Even a small number of attacks on Ukrainian positions led to losses among our soldiers," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook.

The war in the former Soviet republic broke out in April 2014 and has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Europe's only active conflict has plunged relations between Moscow and the West to a post–Cold War nadir and unsettled other Russian neighbours.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of plotting and backing the insurgency in retaliation for the Feb 2014 ouster of Kiev's Kremlin–backed regime.

Moscow denies playing any role in the war and accuses the West of plotting an illegal "coup" in 2014 that saw Russia lose control of its western neighbour.

German and French efforts to help negotiate an end to the conflict has resulted in a series of periodic truce agreements that have helped lower the level of violence but not fully ended bloodshed in the European Union's backyard. — AFP