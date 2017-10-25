Full turnout at the Damai Laut Golf Series

LUMUT: The fifth leg of the Damai Laut Golf Series 2017 was held at Damai Laut Golf & Country Club (DLGCC) here with yet another new record of 104 golfers taking to the fairways on Sunday, with two women participants.

Two BMW 118i M Sport were the attraction of the day and had the golfers vying for the two Hole-In-One prizes in the 18-hole award winning golf course.

The tournament was played in stroke play format and the game progressed smoothly with fine weather which culminated in a feisty prize giving lunch at the Green View overlooking the pristine golf course.

"We have had an overwhelming response from the participants for the 5th leg, and we urge golfers to book early for the coming Grand Final leg of the series on Dec 3. Apart from the Damai Laut Golf Series, we have the annual Swiss-Garden Challenge on Nov 19 and the signature Swiss-Garden Cup on Dec 16 and 17. We also encourage golfers to bring your families for a holiday as the resort's The Wet Side Mini Water Theme Park and Young Citizens of the World Kids Club will be opening soon," said the resort's General Manager Patrick Tee.

"Damai Laut Golf & Country Club (DLGCC) was recently selected as the venue for the PGM EurAsia Perak Championship under Asian Development Tour which will be held from Nov 8-11 2017 and this will create greater awareness for the golf course."

Wan Soon Keng took the gross champion title with a gross score of 75, winning himself a Trophy, Sharp television set 50" model and a 3D/2N stay in a Junior Suite at Swiss-Garden Beach Resort Damai Laut.

The nett title went to Azlan Yahaya who carded a nett score of 65 to win a Trophy, Sharp television set 40" model and a 3D/2N stay in a Deluxe Seaview at Swiss-Garden Beach Resort Damai Laut.

Golfers who had participated in three legs, four legs and 5 legs of the series were also given souvenirs of Srixon caps, umbrellas bearing the BMW logo and hotel stay vouchers. Lucky draw prizes added on to the excitement as all participants were given something to take home.

Event partners for the Damai Laut Golf Series 2017 included Nippon Golf Tech, Heineken, Oman Air, Crest Link, Srixon and Atria Shopping Gallery.

The grand final of the series is on Dec 3 and registration is now open at 05-685 9333 / 9332, Whatsapp at +6019-574 2113 or email info@dlgcc.swissgarden.com. Online registration is also available at http://www.swissgarden.com/golfseries/