Ghastly find by TNB contractors

BATU GAJAH: Four jars of human skulls and bones were discovered by TNB contractors carrying out maintenance work at a hill near Kampung Baru Nalla, Batu Gajah here on Tuesday.

The workers discovered the jars and alerted police at 12.26pm.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Mohd Nasri Omar said a team who rushed to the scene found the jars in between some electric poles on the top of the hill surrounded by an oil palm estate and a disused mining pond not in operation for the last 17 years.

A Chinese graveyard is also located about 10km away from the scene.

"We also found several bone fragments on the ground and all of them had been sent to the pathologist to ascertain the age and determine whether criminal elements were involved.

"Based on information obtained from residents in the area, there were no signs rituals or any criminal activities.

"There is also a possibility that the Chinese community had moved the remains of their loved ones to a better location based on the principles of feng shui."