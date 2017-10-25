Habitual conman in RM600,000 bank heist charged

KUALA LUMPUR: An alleged habitual conman and thief was charged with theft and trespassing early yesterday at the Jalan Duta magistrate's court here.

Kartik Rajandaran, 28, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of theft and trespassing a bank in Damansara between 1pm and 2pm on Sept 8 and six other private companies including a lawyer's firm and a construction company on separate occasions.

The charges, under provisions of the Penal Code, were for theft under Section 380 and trespassing under three clauses namely Section 447, 448 and 450.

It is learnt that he arrived at the Duta courthouse at 10am and was taken to three separate courtrooms to face the charges on the cases which were all allegedly committed in the Brickfields police district.

The magistrates set Nov 29 for mention and allowed bail for the accused on all the charges which totalled to RM40,000.

It is learnt that his parents posted the bail late evening yesterday.

However, the accused was re-arrested at about 5.30pm on being freed at the courthouse by Johor police for investigations on several other theft and trespass cases he allegedly committed in Johor.

The accused was nabbed in Malacca on Oct 4 by a Brickfields police investigations team led by ASP Mohd Hafizi Ishak and has since been in custody under a remand order.

Soon after investigations were completed by Brickfields police, he was re-arrested by Petaling Jaya police and subsequently by Serdang police for theft cases in the district.

More than 40 police reports were lodged by those who claimed to have fallen victim to the accused after police released his photos to the media on Sept 18 following the bank theft.

Sources revealed that Malacca police is next in line in taking the man into custody for a probe into several theft cases he is said to have committed.

The accused, a school dropout who is married to a university graduate and has two children will also face a second round of similar charges next week over cases he allegedly pulled off at Petaling Jaya and Serdang.

On Sept 8, "armed" with only a piece of paper, the slick conman walked into a bank at Damansara Heights and coolly left undetected with RM600,000 that he stole from a safe room.

Posing as a fire extinguisher maintenance man, the thief, who carried a backpack and wore a T-shirt, Bermuda shorts and slippers, was in and out of the bank with the money in just 20 minutes but it was not until about two hours later was the crime detected by bank staff.

He had entered the bank past noon on a busy Friday and identified himself to staff as a technician of a fire extinguisher company who was appointed to inspect the serviceability of the fire extinguishers and asked to be allowed into restricted areas.

He had also showed the staff a document that was supposedly the floor plan of the place and was denied access to restricted areas of the bank after he failed to show the bank manager his company identification.

However, he stayed on and managed to slip past a door to the staff area, mingled among staff including the chief cashier before finding his way into the safe room where he bundled the cash and left coolly after telling an unsuspecting security guard that he will return to complete the inspection after fetching another staff to assist him.

theSun front paged stories on the case revealing the suspect's alleged life of crimes for over 15 years prior to his biggest hit at the bank last month.

Police recovered about RM80,000 of the RM600,000 the accused allegedly stole at the bank.

Despite relentless interogations, the remaining stolen cash is unrecovered as the accused was defiant in revealing the where he had left it.