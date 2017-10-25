Ipoh mayor named 'Best Destination Manager' among many other honours

IPOH: Ipoh mayor Datuk Zamri Man added another feather to his cap when he was honoured with "The Best Destination Manager" award at a tourism promotion event for the Asia Pacific region in Tongyeong City, South Korea recently.

According to a statement by the Ipoh City Council, the award was given to Zamri in conjunction with the 8th Tourism Promotion Organisation (TPO) General Assembly for Asia Pacific Cities on Oct 20.

The honour will be a catalyst for him to continue his work to administer Ipoh efficiently. In that regard, the city received the honour of "The Best Local Government" in the country, by the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry last year.

Ipoh had also been declared as the cleanest city.

The latest award is a testament to the teamwork practised by the Ipoh City Council.

Council secretary Zakuan Zakaria, who represented the mayor, led a team of two councillors and three senior officers to the TPO assembly.

The TPO is comprised of 10 countries from the Asia Pacific region, who are then represented by a total of 81 cities, and 40 tourism organisations and agencies.

Ipoh was also named the sixth best Asian city to be visited by Lonely Planet, the world's largest travel guide book publisher, last year.

Ipoh is Malaysia's representative on the TPO's executive committee, along with Taiping, Kota Kinabalu, Georgetown, Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Bahru as members.