Kelantan LKIM does not deny attempted bribery on staff

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) does not deny there have been attempts by certain parties to bribe its staff in exchange for 'special treatment'.

Its director, Azib Yaacob said those parties had tried to offer bribes to obtain information on tenders, equipment and subsidies, but the staff did not reciprocate.

"LKIM has its standard operating procedures in all its tasks and so far, no staff has been involved in corruption," he told reporters after the LKIM Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) ceremony held at the Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here today.

The event was witnessed by state MACC deputy director Rostam Abu Hassan.

Azib said LKIM hoped the pledge would spur the staff to combat corruption, adding that LKIM had its Integrity Unit to monitor the work process and develop staff with a high sense of integrity. — Bernama