Kian Meng-Pei Jing advances to second round of French Open

Posted on 25 October 2017 - 06:43pm Last updated on 25 October 2017 - 06:48pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng – Lai Pei Jing opened their campaign at the French Open Badminton Championships on the right footing when they defeated their Thai opponents in the first round at Pierre De Coubertin Stadium in Paris.

Kian Meng – Pei Jing took 41 minutes to demolish Nipitphon Phuang Phuapet-Jongkolphan Kititharakul in straight sets, 22-20, 21-13 on Tuesday.

The national pair who is also the eighth seed will meet Ronan Labar – Audrey Fontaine of France in the second round.

However, another Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat – Shevon Lai Jemie went down tamely to South Korea's Seo Seung Jae – Kim Ha-na in 16-21, 14-21.

In the men's singles, Datuk Lee Chong Wei will start his challenge against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the first round today.

Also in action are men's doubles pair of Goh V Shem – Teo Ee Yi and Tan Wee Kiong – Ong Yew Sin, Soniia Cheah (women's singles); Vivian Hoo – Woon Khe Wei and Soong Fie Cho – Tee Jing Yi (women's doubles). — Bernama