MACC opened 2,309 investigation papers on civil servants since 2013

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened some 2,309 investigation papers on civil servants since 2013.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Senator Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan said the anti-graft body has also opened some 1,143 investigation papers on members of public.

"The number of civil servants arrested is 1,614 while the 1,247 members of public have arrested," Low said in a parliamentary written reply.

He was responding to Er Teck Hwa (DAP-Bakri) on the number of civil servants who has been investigated and released by MACC in year 2013 to 2017.

Paul said the statistic that he received is from 2013 to Sept 30, 2017.

He added the number of civil servants who has been accused of corruption is 663, while the public is 566.

Civil servants who has been convicted is 344, while public is 494.

"Some 150 civil servants has been released, and not convicted, while 41 members of the public has also been released.

"The number of those who has been released and not convicted refers to a charge that is not convicted in court, while the public category does not include the private sector or any politicians," Low said.