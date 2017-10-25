Malaysia airlines to add blacklane to enrich frequent flyer programme

Posted on 25 October 2017 - 04:46pm Last updated on 25 October 2017 - 04:57pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines' Frequent Flyer Programme, Enrich, has added the global professional driver service, Blacklane, as a partner for its three million members.

In a joint statement today, Malaysia Airlines and Blacklane said, starting December, travellers could earn two miles for every US dollar, euro or pound spent on Blacklane's professional driver service.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Arved von Zur Muehlen, said the airline was excited to welcome Blacklane to the already impressive line-up of Enrich member benefits.

"Malaysia Airlines is investing in aircraft, products, service and technology to improve the overall customer experience and Blacklane's quality professional driver service will be an important part of this," he said.

Blacklane serves over 500 airports, 250 cities and 50 countries around the world.

In Malaysia, Blacklane is available in Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Penang and Senai.

To earn miles, travellers can simply add their Enrich number to their Blacklane profile.

All new and previously scheduled rides will accrue miles and travellers would enjoy Blacklane's all-inclusive rates when they book. — Bernama