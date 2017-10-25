No new company set up by FIC in London: Shahrir

KUALA LUMPUR: Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) stated today that they have not set up a new company that is operating in London, as is alleged by the opposition.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli had made a serious allegation that FIC had purportedly established a new company on Oct 17, 2017.

He said Rafizi had made the assumption based solely on the picture he saw of a document at the press conference held by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Razali Ibrahim, in Putrajaya last Sunday in connection with FIC, which was now under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

"He (Rafizi) had wrongly referred to a newspaper report and understood Oct 17 as the date of the setting up of the new company, which was actually the date on the copy of a share certificate noted by a London legal firm, Anthony Louca Solicitors," he told reporters at Parliament building, today.

Yesterday, Rafizi via his blog and Facebook page, alleged that a new company had been formed by FIC based on a document shown by Razali at the press conference in Putrajaya, last Sunday.

Asked whether legal action would be taken against Rafizi, Shahrir said the matter would be discussed at the meeting of the FIC board of directors, tomorrow. — Bernama