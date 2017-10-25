Pakatan Harapan unveils coalition's Budget 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan has unveiled its own version of Budget 2018 which projects to spend a sum of RM258.52 billion, with RM200.16 billion allocated to operating expenditure and RM58.35 billion on development.

The alternative budget with the tagline "Spend Wisely, Cut Taxes, Choose Hope" also seeks to eliminate RM20billion from wastage and corruption.

The pact said it wants the Prime Minister's department budget reduced from RM20.80 billion to a more acceptable RM8.40 billion.

"We note that during the last year of Tun Dr Mahathir's administration in 2003, the Prime Minister's Department worked on a budget of RM5 billion.

"Using a 'time value of money' calculation with an average Consumer Price Index of 3.5%, Mahathir's budget today would be RM8.40 billion," Pakatan Harapan said in the alternative budget book which was revealed in parliament today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is also Finance Minister, will table the Budget 2018 on Friday.

The opposition pact, among others, also proposed to abolish the goods and services tax collection (GST), end highway tolls and save RM20 billion by cutting wastage and corruption.

It also wants to raise the minimum wage rate to RM1,500 and provide free education at public universities.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the alternative budget would provide solutions to several issues burdening the rakyat, such as unemployment and the rising cost of living.

The budget also seeks to increase the oil royalty to Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak to 20%, as opposed to the current royalty given is 5%.

The Pakatan Harapan Alternative Budget 2018 was prepared by PKR deputy president Wong Chen, DAP's Ong Kian Ming, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia(PPBM) supreme council member Rais Hussin and Amanah director of strategy, Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Wong said although the alternative budget may seem to be 'populist', the budget serves as a "progressive" budget in serving the people.

"The current wages are low, capital flights is intense, incidents of brain drain is immense. The PH Budget is aimed at saving our country.

"It may sound populist but it is fundamental to put more money into the hands of the people and we are committed to eliminating wastage and corruption," he said.