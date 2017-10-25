PCCC wants lower costs to export goods

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) wants the government to lower the compliance costs for the export of goods in the country.

That is their wish for this year's National Budget which will be tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in Parliament on Friday.

Vice-president Datuk Finn Choong said that majority of its chamber members were small medium enterprises (SMEs).

With the escalating cost of living and taxation, he said that its members had their operations hampered by the living cost factor.

He hoped something could be done in an effort to assist the industry players.

One of which is to lower the compliance costs for exporting goods, he recommended.

He said the reduction of tax would ensure goods and materials could be exported with minimum cost.

He said he did not call for the tax to be scrapped totally but it should be cut to ease the burden of SME's in the current economic situation.

"It is still up to them ( the government)" he told theSun.

As an economist and a businessman, Choong hoped the government will assist small businesses during this challenging period.

"We are on the verge of becoming a developed nation," said Choong but the bread and butter issues always need to be looked into.