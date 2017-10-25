Penang landslide: Developer pledges to cooperate with authorities

GEORGE TOWN: The developer of the affordable housing project site where a landslide killed 11 of its construction workers last Saturday, has pledged to extend its cooperation with the authorities who were probing the tragedy.

In a statement, the developer - Taman Sri Bunga Sdn Bhd's legal adviser Lim Choo Hooi conveyed their condolences over the tragedy while also claiming that the company had obtained the necessary approval from the authorities to commence work.

"We have employed reputable consultants and contractors to comply with the safety procedures when managing the site."

Lim said that they will carry out a post-mortem together with a team of independent consultants to investigate the cause of the mishap.

A reputable consulting engineering firm with international exposure - Arup Jururunding Sdn Bhd (Penang) has been appointed to perform the task, he added.

The statement comes on the back of concerns raised by the colleagues of the victims and community leaders over whether the developer will be accountable to those affected by the tragedy, including the families of the victims.

In another development, the state government has announced that it will seek the consent of the Yang di Pertua Negri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas soon to form the state commission inquiry to formally probe the mishap.

Besides the commission, the Department of Occupational Safety Health (DOSH) is also conducting their checks while the Penang Island City Council has lodged a police report over the incident.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told a press conference today that the proposed inquiry board will comprise of former Bar Council president Datuk Yeo Yang Poh as the chairperson; he would be assisted by hillslope experts Datuk Dr Gue See Sew and Prof Dr Ramli Nasir, an academician with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai campus, Johor.

The board secretary is Datuk Ng Wee Kok, who is the acting general manager of the Penang Hill Corporation.