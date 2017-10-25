Perak BN continues to evaluate GE14 candidates - Zambry

BERUAS: The Perak Barisan Nasional is still making detailed assessments to ensure that suitable candidates are fielded in the next general election, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said this was important to ensure that the selected candidates win the election.

"We will continue to conduct evaluations covering studies and feedback from various quarters. Ultimately, the BN must win. The candidate we have identified will be assessed on the possibility of winning in a particular constituency," he said.

Zambry, who is Perak BN chairman, spoke to reporters after launching a tourism and culture programme and the 100-year Beruas Town Programme and People's Feast at the Beruas Town padang in conjunction with the Mentri Besar's Retreat in the Manjung District here.

He said the spirit of consensus among the BN component parties would help prevent any problem or issue in the selection of the electoral candidates.

"This is normal because it is the spirit in the BN. Unlike the opposition, we do not quarrel among ourselves.

"With the general election approaching, we will conduct evaluations in the constituencies and hold discussions. We will not make any decision without consulting our partners," he said. — Bernama