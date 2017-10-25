Petrol prices up 3 sen, diesel up 2 sen

Posted on 25 October 2017 - 06:46pm Last updated on 25 October 2017 - 06:54pm

PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices have increased for the last week of October, with the prices of RON95 and RON97 up by three sen.

RON95 will retail at RM2.20 per litre while RON97 will be priced at RM2.50 per litre.

The price of diesel will go up by two sen to RM2.13 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12.01am on Oct 26 until Nov 1.