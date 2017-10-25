Police ready to work with Philippines to confirm Mahmud’s identity

PUTRAJAYA: The police is ready to work with its Philippine counterparts to confirm the identity of Malaysia-born militant Dr Mahmud Ahmad, who was reported to have been killed in Marawi City, southern Philippines last week, said Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

The Inspector-General of Police said they have already collected DNA samples from Mahmud's family, and would be willing to share them with the Philippines authorities should they seek a sample.

"Based on information gathered from Philippine authorities, they confirmed that Dr Mahmud was killed, but many ask us how does Malaysia confirm this.

"We can't even confirm if it is his body. What we can confirm is we have prepared ourselves by collecting his family member's DNA," he told a press conference after attending the Home Ministry monthly assembly, here, today.

Fuzi explained that Mahmud's body is currently being kept by the Philippine military, and that local police would conduct the DNA test on him should their counterparts allow them access.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had on Oct 19 said Mahmud, who played an important role in financing the militant movement in Marawi City, was killed in a gun battle which also took the lives of 13 other militants.

Fuzi said the DNA sample was obtained from Mahmud's son three days ago, and that while there has not been any request from the Philippines yet for the sample, it was a proactive measure on the part of the police.

When pressed for further information, Fuzi said: "The one who confirmed was the president (Duterte). We can't confirm for sure. I can't respond on the details."