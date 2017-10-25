Police receive three reports on furore at Wisma Tok Guru

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan police have received three reports on an altercation allegedly between supporters of PAS and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) at Wisma Tok Guru in Salor here last Sunday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said two of the reports were lodged by Amanah supporters and one by PAS supporters.

The altercation happened when a group of PAS supporters went to the premises (Wisma Tok Guru) to hoist the party flag, claiming that the premises belong to PAS, to the chagrin of Amanah supporters who were there, he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Kelantan police contingent here today.

He said swift action of the police managed to control the situation.

In another development, Hasanuddin said all policemen, including officers, in Kelantan would be required to maintain their body mass index (BMI) of not more than 28.

They would be required to go for physical ability requirement evaluation (PARE) to measure their fitness level, he said, adding that the purpose was to ensure members of the police force were healthy and physically fit.

He said those with the ideal body weight would be considered for promotion. — Bernama