Thu, Oct 26, 2017

Rock pioneer Fats Domino dead at 89

Posted on 25 October 2017 - 11:06pm
Last updated on 25 October 2017 - 11:36pm

NEW YORK: Fats Domino, the rhythm and blues pianist whose rollicking style helped give birth to rock 'n' roll, died Wednesday, the coroner said. He was 89.

An official at the coroner's office in Domino's lifelong home of New Orleans confirmed his death, which was earlier announced by the rock legend's daughter to a local television station. — AFP