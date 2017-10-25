Rohingya issue: Lack of sympathy from international community

KANGAR: The international community should sympathise with the fate of the Rohingya Muslim minority who are being cruelly oppressed by the Myanmar regime by providing needed humanitarian aid, said Perlis Mufti, Associate Prof Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

He said that there were still many countries, as well as the international media, that were quick to accuse Muslims of being terrorists instead of showing sympathy.

Mohd Asri, in his weekly talk at Masjid Alwi here last night said he had witnessed the suffering of the ethnic Rohingya when accompanying the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who recently visited the refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

He said nearly half a million Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar were oppressed by the military junta and ultranationalist Myanmar Buddhists.

"I had the opportunity to meet two siblings at the refugee camp, aged seven and eight, who told me that they had witnessed their parents being brutally killed by the Myanmar military and Buddhists.

"Following the tragedy, the children were forced to follow a group of strangers barefooted across rivers and wide padi fields before reaching the camp," said Mohd Asri.

He commended the Bangladesh government for their willingness to accept the Rohingya refugees, despite being a poor country that was already crowded with 160 million people.

"Currently, Malaysia and Turkey have provided much assistance to the refugees," said Mohd Asri, adding that the United Nations needed to be more fair in helping the oppressed Muslim community. — Bernama