Scoring a perfect 10

MOTHER, writer and columnist Lydia Teh is one of the more prolific authors in this country.

To date, she has written 10 books, including the recently– published How I Wrote Ten Books (now available at MPH and all major bookstores at RM29.90).

Her latest book, which revisits all her past nine efforts, contains many interesting ancedotes and tips for those interested in writing and getting published.

During an interview at the book launch, which also doubled as Teh’s birthday party (she turned 55 on Oct 5), we talked about her new book and her literary journey.

On why she wrote 10 books, Teh explained: “Actually, MPH has this series called How I Did It [where] the editor gets a few authors to write about how they started their business.

“In my case, I was asked to write about how I wrote my first book. I felt I did not have enough material for that. Since I had written so many books, I decided I should write about all my books for an in–depth journey about my writing.”

Teh wrote her very first book at the age of 39, when she was pregnant with her fourth child.

“I was a homemaker for 17 years. When I was in school, my teachers used to read out my English essays. English was my favourite and best subject. I did not have to study and I would score in it.”

Teh, who also runs a franchised English–language centre and has ventured into language training as well, shared that she always harboured a desire to write.

“When I [was working] as a secretary and then stayed home to take care of the children, I decided to take up a correspondence course.

“I told myself that I must write a book before I reach 40. I set my deadline.”

So when she was pregnant with her daughter at 39, she decided to write her first book.

“I had won many writing competitions and my first book was on how to win competitions.”

The book, Congratulations! You Have Won!: A Guidebook on How to Maximise your Chances of Winning Competitions, was published in 2001. It did not sell well, but it was a start.

It was her Honk! If You’re Malaysian book, published in 2007, that put her on the best–selling list.

When asked if she ever wanted to try her hand at fiction, Teh said she would have loved to but it was not her cup of tea.

As to the most valuable lesson she wishes to impart to her readers in How I Wrote Ten Books, Teh said: “I think my book will appeal to those who want to write. Those people who want to see the actual journey of a writer.”

Teh said when she started to write, she read up on plenty of books and articles on how to write. “I didn’t have any mentor. I learned everything through trial and error.”

Teh is a big fan of author Amy Tan (Joy Luck Club) and local writer Adibah Amin who had a column in a local newspaper Teh used to enjoy reading in her teens.

“In fact, Adibah wrote the foreword for my book, Honk If You’re Malaysian. That is my best–selling book to date.”

Teh had written different types of books throughout her literary career, including her own columns.

“When you write a column, it keeps you on your toes,” she said. “You can’t write unless the inspiration hits you. You really need to have the discipline, sit down and give yourself a deadline.”

Teh applied the same principle to all the books she has written. Even after 10 books, Teh doesn’t see herself as having arrived as a writer. She still wants to write more books as well as try her hand at writing fiction.

“Writing is a passion for me,” says the mother of four.

Her next plan is to compile all the articles that she’s written for theSun’s Family Ties column, as well as the more devotional type of articles she had previously written for her church bulletin.