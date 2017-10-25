'Stranger Things' 2 takes us back to the Upside Down and the 1980s

NETFLIX's 2016 cult series that wowed critics and viewers alike returns for a second season on Oct 27. Are you ready to venture into the sinister parallel world of the Upside Down?

Over a year since the end of season one, the sci-fi/horror series created by the Duffer Brothers is set to return. With a social media campaign that has been going on for months, the suspense has reached a peak. Will the nine episodes answer all the questions that viewers are asking about Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic powers who was used as a guinea-pig at a scientific lab, and the Upside Down, a distressing parallel universe?

Will was able to escape from this world with the help of his friends (Lucas, Mike and Dustin), the Chief of Police Jim Hopper, his mother Joyce and the mysterious Eleven. One year later, the small town of Hawkins tries to return to normality. But the fragile peace is threatened by the appearance of a sinister creature.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer say that this second season will be darker and more horror-focused than the first. This change of tone has been suggested in recent months by the social media campaign.

More homage to the 1980s

In the first season, there were scores of references to the eighties, especially the work of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King. The nine episodes of this second season will once again highlight the pop culture of that decade which is much-loved by the Duffer Brothers, as can be seen in the skillful social media campaign for the series.

The first season paid homage to many films of the 1980s and was inspired by the posters of the era, including that of James Cameron's "Alien", reworking the tagline "In space, no one can hear you scream." Other references include Rob Reiner's "Stand by Me" and "Ghostbusters" which was released in 1984, the year in which the second season is set. In the first trailer for the new series, the kids are wearing Ghostbuster suits as Halloween costumes.

The new series will also refer to Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind,"Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" (hinting at the horror to come) and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," as well as arcade games of the 1980s such as "Dragon's Lair." — AFP Relaxnews