TNB contractor finds human skulls, bones, in earthen jars

IPOH: A Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) contractor found four human skulls and several human bones in four earthen jars on a hill in Kampung Baru Nalla, Tronoh here today.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Mohd Nasri Omar said the four jars were found at the top of the hill at about noon before the police were informed and rushed to the scene.

"The four jars were neatly arranged with three covered. The bones are mixed in the jars while four skulls and some bones were found scattered on the ground," he said in a statement, here tonight.

All the bones in the four jars would be referred to pathologists tomorrow to ascertain their age and whether there were criminal elements involved or not. — Bernama