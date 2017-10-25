Two drivers in pre-dawn factory bus crash remanded

Firemen inspect the wreckage of a factory bus at the scene of an accident which killed 8 factory workers along the North-South Expressway, Oct 24, 2017. — Fire and Rescue Department

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have remanded the two drivers of the factory buses that were involved in a pre-dawn deadly collision which killed eight passengers, including a Malaysian single mother.

According to Seberang Prai Tengah district police head Asst Comm Nik Ros Nik Abdul Hamid, the police have remanded the drivers for four days at Bukit Mertajam magistrate's court.

"The remand will end on Friday," he said.

Based on initial investigations, the 23-year-old driver, who is from Sungai Bakap, had previous summonses including driving without a valid licence, running the traffic lights and not wearing the seat belt, while the 37-year-old bus driver did not have any previous summons.

Of the eight who died in the crash, seven were from Medan, Indonesia. The consulate-general office in Penang is arranging the return of the bodies.

Nik Ros Azhan said besides the eight women who were killed in the accident, there were 23 victims who suffered major injuries while another 10 suffered minor injuries.

The case will be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by dangerous driving where the maximum penalties are 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to RM20,000.