Work towards achieving higher integrity, police told

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Kuala Lumpur City police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim today said police must work towards achieving a higher level of integrity as this will help improve work quality and the force's image.

"Integrity is the main point we must focus on as an area for improvement. If our force does not have a higher level of integrity, it will be difficult to carry out our day to day work," he said.

Mazlan was speaking at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters after launching the "Konsep 5B" programme which outlines the five areas he wants to see the city police force improve.

Other than integrity, the other areas are beefing up the image of the police, cultivating a force that is fit and mentally agile, sprucing up the appearance of the force and lastly, building up a force that is knowledgeable and able to think outside the box.

Among these, he said that integrity is vital to safeguard the security in the country.