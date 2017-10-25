Yusof Apdal remains loyal to Umno despite arrest

KOTA KINABALU: Lahad Datu state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Yusof Apdal remains loyal to Umno, despite his six-day remand to assist with investigations into the misappropriation of rural development funds.

He also pledged to support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, to continue to champion Umno.

"I have always been with Umno and will remain with Umno. I will always be with the party leadership (Najib), state liaison chairman (Musa) and other colleagues to win the next election," he said at a special press conference here on his release from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently.

Mohd Yusof held a press conference at a private medical centre here where he had been warded since yesterday, to treat a hemorrhoid problem.

He also thanked his supporters and advised them not to be influenced by political ploys by any party regarding his arrest.

Mohd Yusof also respected MACC's role in investigating and seeking clarification on the case which involved funds for the development of rural areas.

Declining to comment further on MACC's investigation against him, he said the commission had carried out their responsibilities with professionalism.

"While in custody, they (MACC) treated me kindly and cordially, and allowed me to seek health assistance when I required it twice.

"They are professional, and have done nothing beyond MACC's Standard Operating Procedures," he said.

Asked about his relationship with his brother Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also detained by the MACC, he replied: "We are brothers. There is no problem there".

However, he explained that although he did not agree with Mohd Shafie in terms of politics, their relationship as a siblings was not affected.

Mohd Yusof, who is also the Silam Umno chief, was detained by the MACC on Oct 17 and remanded since Oct 18 to assist with investigations under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009.

He was released on Monday (Oct 23) on a MACC bail of RM100,000, with RM 50,000 in deposit and two local sureties. — Bernama