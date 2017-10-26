320,000 individuals underwent TB screening so far - Dr Subramaniam

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has conducted tuberculosis (TB) health screening on 320,000 individuals so far, said its Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subamaniam.

He said the ministry's Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for this year was to conduct TB screening on 300,000 individuals.

"Screening is one of the steps to detect TB patients because early treatment can reduce the spread of the disease. On average, Malaysia records 23,000 TB cases every year.

"Usually people who cough more than two weeks are required to undergo TB checks so that such cases can be detected quickly," he told reporters after a gathering with MOH staff here today.

Asked on a report claiming that three students of a school in Subang Jaya were TB positive, Dr Subramaniam said MOH would obtain a report on the development. — Bernama