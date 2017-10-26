AIA to offer free health checks at Womenfest Malaysia 2017

PETALING JAYA: AIA Berhad has partnered with the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) to offer free health checks at WomenFest Malaysia (WFM) 2017 in conjunction with Pink October.

The health checks, which will be on offer from 12pm to 4pm, include a breast examination, pap smear screening, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose tests.

WFM 2017 will take place from Oct 28-29 at the MATRADE Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Visitors to WomenFest can collect their vouchers for the free checks from the AIA booth before proceeding to the LPPKN mobile unit. Vouchers will be given on a daily basis to the first 100 interested female visitors.

Through this initiative, AIA hopes to raise awareness on the importance of regular health screenings as early detection saves lives.

WFM 2017 is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle event that is set to house over 100 local and regional retail brands.