Airasia X celebrates 1st decade with over 30m guests

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 30 million AirAsia X guests have flown to over 25 destinations in different regions including the United States since the airline's inception in November 2007, said AirAsia X Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

In a statement today, he said AirAsia X's 10th anniversary was a memorable milestone with a lot to celebrate as it was an airline that many thought would not succeed in the beginning.

"As we receive more widebody aircraft in the next few years, route network expansion becomes even more crucial and we will definitely be launching more exciting long-haul destinations to stimulate travel demand," he added.

To commemorate the milestone, the airline is running a special AirAsia X Anniversary Scavenger Hunt online contest from Nov 2-5, 2017, in which 100 flight tickets to selected destinations will be given away to five winners.

Those interested to participate in the contest can use social media hashtags #10xcitingyears on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Weibo.

More details can be obtained from 10xcitingyears.airasia.com.

"AirAsia X will also run a special anniversary promotion with all-in-fares from as low as RM250 one-way for standard seats and RM750 one-way on Premium Flatbed to Perth (Australia), Taipei (Taiwan), Osaka (Japan), New Delhi (India) and Chinese cities – Hangzhou, Xi'an, Shanghai and Beijing.

"The promo fares are open for booking from today until Oct 29 for travel period from May 1, 2018 to Nov 21, 2018", it added. — Bernama