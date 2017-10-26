Brazilian president hospitalised: Presidency

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer has been hospitalised with urological problems, the presidency said Wednesday in the midst of a congressional debate over whether Temer should face a corruption trial.

"President Temer felt discomfort in the late morning today," the presidency's statement said. "The duty doctor diagnosed a urological obstruction and recommended that he be examined at the Military Hospital."

Temer remained in hospital, the presidency said, contrary to earlier reports from allied congress members that he had already been released.

The news came as the lower house of Congress was debating whether to back a corruption trial for Temer, who is charged with racketeering and obstruction of justice. — AFP