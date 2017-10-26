Educators, parents need to take seriously Daesh threat - Ayob Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers and parents need to take seriously the threat of Daesh and understand the traits of the militant group's followers to ensure its ideology is not spread among school students.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the lack of exposure to the Daesh threat at the school level led to educators not taking proactive action to suppress the influence of the group's ideology.

"If we want to overcome this problem, all parties will have to play a role, especially at the school and teachers' level. If we don't understand what Daesh is, the characteristics of the people involved with Daesh, how can we handle this issue," he told Bernama.

He said the risks involving school students in terrorism and Daesh were high because they were easier to interact through social media.

"We are worried if there is no monitoring from parents, teachers, schools and heads of department, this matter (terrorism) will be difficult to detect and take action at the early stages," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Monday said 346 individuals linked to the Daesh terrorist group, including 95 Malaysians were detained up till Oct 6. — Bernama