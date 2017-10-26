Families of landslide victims leave it to authorities to conduct probe

GEORGE TOWN: The family of project site supervisor Yuan Kuok Wern, 27, who died in a landslide at a construction site in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah here on Saturday is leaving it to the authorities to conduct an investigation before taking any action.

A family spokesman of the victim, David Giam, 57, said they were confident the authorities and Penang state government would conduct a detailed investigation into the incident that claimed the lives of 11 workers at the construction site.

"At first it was hard for his family to accept the incident that befell Yuan and they are still sad but they have accepted the loss of the eldest of two siblings. We will always miss Yuan.

"The family will only consider taking further action upon completion of the probe being carried out by the experts," he said when met by reporters at Yuan's family home in Sungai Ara near here today.

Earlier Social Security Organisation (Socso) George Town branch handed over the funeral compensation amounting to RM2,000, which was received by Yuan's mother, Yeow Chooi Keng, 61.

George Town Socso manager Shaharuddin Waled said Yuan's parents would also receive a lifelong monthly pension of RM1,062.

In the incident at a construction site in Jalan Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah, Yuan together with 10 foreign workers were killed in a landslide while they were carrying out construction work there.

David, who described Yan as a "good son and a good friend", said the funeral rites would be held at the Batu Gantung Crematorium here tomorrow at 11am. — Bernama