Five Giant outlets to close on Nov 5 on expiration of leases

PETALING JAYA: Giant brand owner GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd said it will cease operations of five Giant stores located in Sri Manjung, Sungai Petani, Shah Alam City Centre Mall, Sibu and Selayang Lama on Nov 5, 2017 at the expiration of leases at these premises.

According to its website, GCH Retail, which is also the owner of Cold Storage, Mercato and Jasons Food Hall, currently operates 54 Giant stores nationwide.

In a statement today, the group said it has reviewed its operations and the decision was made to improve efficiencies and productivity.

At the same time, the group said, it will relocate its Giant store in Bercham, Perak to an expanded premise, and will double the size of the store to provide more offerings and range of products for its customers.

“In addition, by the end of this year, GCH Retail will be relaunching a new exciting concept store by Cold Storage in KLCC.

“The group will continue to deploy its resources to raise the bar to create positive retail experiences for our customers. We look forward to serve our customers in all our stores located across the country,” it said in the statement.

GCH Retail did not respond to queries for additional information as at press time.