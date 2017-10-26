Four held, ecstasy pills worth RM599,100 seized

JOHOR BARU: Johor Police crippled the activities of a gang of four individuals who set up a terrace house here as a storehouse for ecstasy pills following their arrest here, on Friday.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the suspects were aged between 26 and 39 years, with two of them being an Indonesian man and woman.

They were arrested at 1.50 am in a room at a budget hotel in Setia Tropika, Kempas here which then led to a police check on a terrace house in Taman Sinaran, also in Kempas.

He said, police found 19, 970 ecstasy pills weighing 5.6kg and worth about RM599,100 hidden in a room at the house, besides finding RM1,000 in cash.

"We believe the house was used as a storage place before the pills are sold in the Johor Baru market especially at entertainment centres.

"We also believe the pills are produced in the country and the activity has been going on over the past three months," he told reporters at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

According to him, two of the suspects had previous drug-related criminal records and tested positive for methamphetamine.

All the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow.

"This is one of the biggest drug hauls made by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department this year and investigations are ongoing to determine if there are other members," he said. — Bernama