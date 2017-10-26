Grab launches new feature for drivers to rate passengers

(from L) Grab Business Development Manager, Afzal Khalid, Grab Marketing Manager, Tony, Grab Assistant Manager, Wyman Tang, Grab Malaysia Country Head, Sean Goh, Grab Head of Klang Valley, Wan Khye Theng, Grab Head of Business Development, Tan Jiong Jian and Grab Senior Marketing Executive, Adele Lee at the Better 365 launch in Petaling Jaya, Oct 26, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

Grab Malaysia Country Head, Sean Goh, speaks during the Better 365 launch in Petaling Jaya, Oct 26, 2017. — Sunpxi by Ashraf Shamsul

PETALING JAYA: E-hailing service provider Grab has launched a new feature which allows its drivers to provide feedback on its customers.

Country Head of Grab Malaysia Sean Goh said the feedback encompasses their overall trip experience and passengers as "positive" or "negative".

The drivers can then select multiple reasons for their ratings.

He said the ratings include locations, payments and passengers with additional information, which is primarily aimed at improving each driver's safety and experience.

"At Grab, our driver-partners are at the heart of our shared vision to improve the way people travel and bring them closer to things that matter to them. We want to ensure our driver-partners' hard work pays off and that they have the right tools to make their jobs easier and increase their income," he said at a press conference after launching the feature at the company's headquarters here today.

"Through these initiatives, Grab is working to make mobility safe and accessible for all its users, especially our driver-partners who are not only driving Grab as a source of income, but are a fundamental piece of our service," he added.

Launched under the "Better 365" campaign, the latest feature is focused on four key areas – better support, increased earnings, better tools and creating a stronger community among its drivers.

Also present were representatives of Grab's partners which included Petronas Dagangan Berhad, Petronas Lubricants, Shopee Malaysia, Maxx N Go, Poliklinik Lourdes, Texas Chicken Malaysia, Celcom and Tesco Malaysia.