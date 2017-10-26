Is the iPhone X cursed before it's even launched?

A SURVEY indicates that Apple users are not over-excited about the new model, while analysts are reporting a shortage of stock for the holiday season. With just a few days to go before the launch of the iPhone X, Apple has good reason to be concerned about the future success its new flagship phone.

Not as much enthusiasm as expected ...

Just a few days away from the official launch of the iPhone X, several studies indicate a lack of enthusiasm about its release, even from Apple "fanboys". The latest, by the brokerage firm Bernstein, states that while half (48%) of those questioned are excited by the launch of the new phone, only one quarter of iPhone owners (in the US, the UK and China) plan to order the new model soon. For a groundbreaking Apple smartphone, that is quite low.

... and (very) limited stock

Another major problem could also prevent Apple from selling as many iPhone Xs as it would like. According to the famous KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, quoted in many news websites including Business Insider, only 2 to 3 million units will be ready on Nov 3, which seems very low to meet demand from around fifty countries. And despite stepped-up production, no more than 20 million units are expected to be made available between now and the end of 2017.

No less than $999

The iPhone X is Apple's very latest smartphone. Various features make it stand out from the rest of the range, including its edge-to-edge 5.8-inch screen, its Face ID technology and the option of wireless charging. Preorders can be made from Oct 27, for first deliveries a week later, at a price ranging from US$999/RM4,230.27 (64GB) to US$1149/RM4,865.44 (256GB). — AFP Relaxnews