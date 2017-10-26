Kelantan govt ready to be investigated on Siti Hajar market: Exco

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Government is ready to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations by the Pasir Puteh Market Traders' Association there was abuse of power and cronyism in the allocation of shop lots at the new Siti Hajar Market complex in Pasir Puteh.

Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Fattah Mahmood said the local government was always open to investigation by any relevant agency.

"From the beginning, we have always been open to any investigation," he told reporters after attending a meeting of the Kelantan Exco in Kota Darul Naim here today.

Abdul Fattah said 309 traders at the Pasir Puteh Market had agreed to move to the new site soon.

Yesterday, the Pasir Puteh Market Traders' Association lodged a report with the Kelantan MACC to investigate allegations of abuse of power and cronyism in the allocation of shop lots at the new complex.

Association chairman Kamarzaman Che Ngah claimed the allocation was suspect and believed it involved the staff or relatives of the local authorities in the district. — Bernama