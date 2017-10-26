Kim murder trial: High Court shown CCTV clips of 4 other suspects

One of the two main suspects in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, is escorted by police into the Shah Alam High Court on Oct 26, 2017.

One of the two main suspects in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, is escorted by police into the Shah Alam High Court on Oct 26, 2017.

SHAH ALAM: The High Court today witnessed CCTV footage of the four individuals who are still at large, leaving klia2 for KLIA to board their respective flights immediately following the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam.

Investigating officer from the Sepang district police headquarters, ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz said that three of them namely "Mr Y", "Mr Chang", and "Hanamori @ Grandpa-Uncle" had left klia2 for KLIA using a silver Naza Ria that belonged to Ri Jong-chol, a North Korean national, who was arrested on Feb 16, two days after Jong-nam's death.

Meanwhile, the fourth person known as "Mr James" was seen leaving klia2 for the Sama-Sama Hotel at KLIA where he checked out of his room and headed towards KLIA.

CCTV footage showed the four men seen at the airport's departure hall waiting to board their flights.

The High Court also witnessed videos showing the movements of each individual in the events before and after the murder occurred.

