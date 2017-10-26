Lumut Port hands over one-stop centre to local council

MANJUNG: Lumut Port has handed over the Public Amenities Lumut Port Industry Park to the Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) in a move to continue boosting the state's economic growth.

Lumut Port chief executive officer, Mubarak Ali Gulam Rasul said as the developer of the industrial area, the handing-over of the centre was the company's corporate social responsibility project to fulfil the resident's basic needs.

"We are handing over this place to MPM, including the profit gained from the rentals of the one-stop centre," he told reporters after the official opening and handing-over of the centre to MPM by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at Kampung Acheh, here, today.

He said the one-stop centre covering 44,970 square metres had facilities such as a food court, parking lot, toilets, surau and a police beat.

"The project which involved a cost reaching RM15.5 million will benefit more than 25,000 residents, including industry workers here," Mubarak Ali said, adding that with the construction of the centre, it would increase the value of the area while attracting more investors.

Lumut Port is a subsidiary of the Perak State Development Corporation through Perak Corporation Berhad and Tenaga Nasional Berhad that manages the cargo and industrial area known as the Lumut Port Industrial Park. — Bernama