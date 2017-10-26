Malaysian army continues to work with neighbours to ensure regional sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian army will continue to work together with regional neighbours such as the Philippines to ensure the prosperity and sovereignty of this region, said Army chief General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim.

Zulkiple said joint regional military exercises would help the Malaysian army to fully understand the roots of security problems, such as the traditional and non-traditional threats that prove to be a difficult task to combat even for a well trained and equipped army.

"We can share ideas and develop the best course of action that is beneficial to both nations," he said when delivering his speech at the Exercise Land Malphi (Ex Land Malphi) Serial 18/2017 at Camp O'Donnell, Tarlac, the Philippines today.

Meanwhile, he said this exercise enabled both parties to identify the strengths and weaknesses in terms of interoperability, readiness, planning and executing operation.

"I believe that the most important aspect of this exercise is to foster a greater friendship between our armies, despite all the challenges that we have to face," he stated. "The continuation of this bilateral exercise will bring us closer together as brothers in arms."

A total of 154 officers and men from the Philippines Army, 27 officers from Team 4 of the Malaysian Royal Ranger Regiment participated in the 12-day exercise which kicked off on Oct 15.

Ex Land Malphi was aimed at preparing both countries' armies to respond to all types of disasters that might strike from within or outside their respective territories. — Bernama