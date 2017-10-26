Men arrested for suspected illegal possession of a live pangolin

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Wildlife Department has arrested two men for suspected illegal possession of a live pangolin.

The department's director Augustine Tuuga said the men, aged 25 and 27 and from Papar, were arrested at 1.30pm near Anjung Selera, Tanjung Lipat, Likas as they were trying to sell the animal to their customer.

"Acting on a tip-off from the public, an enforcement team from Sabah Wildlife Department was dispatched to the location where the transaction was supposed to take place.The pangolin was found in a container placed at the back seat of the men's proton saga car," Augustine said in a statement today.

He said based on information received from the informer, a man with the name 'Mastang Roy' had advertised to sell the pangolin through the social media.

According to Augustine both suspects were trying to sell the pangolin weighing 1.9kg at RM150 per kilogram and when confiscated by the enforcement team, the pangolin was in very weak condition.

"They are being detained for investigation under section 41(2) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for illegal possession of a protected species," he added.

Illegal possession of pangolin is liable to minimum fine of not less than RM30,000 but not exceeding RM100,000 or to a maximum jail term of three years or both on conviction. — Bernama