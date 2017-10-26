Motorcyclist killed after crashing into lorry in Butterworth

Posted on 26 October 2017 - 01:10pm Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 03:33pm

BUTTERWORTH: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident when his bike crashed into the back of a lorry at a traffic light junction near the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) here.

According to North Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, police had received a report from the public about the mishap.

Noorzainy said that based on initial investigation, the motorcyclist, Lim Choo Woon, 52, was heading from Prai to his home at Jalan Kampung Benggali.

He said Lim suddenly crashed into the back of the lorry which had stopped in the left lane of the road to queue up to enter the NBCT.

"He died on the spot at the scene due to major head injuries.

"Police have sent the body to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem."

Noorzainy said that the 30-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt in the incident.

He said the police would investigate the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.