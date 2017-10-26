M'sia High Commissioner to S'pore presents credentials to President

SINGAPORE: Newly appointed Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Zulkifli Adnan presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob in a ceremony at the Istana on Wednesday.

He received his Letter of Credence from Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V on Aug 17.

According to his bio summary made available to Bernama today by Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry, Zulkifli joined the Malaysian Public Service in 1983.

Prior to his appointment as High Commissioner of Malaysia to the republic, he served as Ambassador of Malaysia to the Federal Republic of Germany from 2015.

He was Maritime Affairs Department director-general at Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry from 2011 to 2015.

Throughout his 34-year diplomatic career, he served as Ambassador of Malaysia to Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2008 to 2011, and Counsellor at the Embassy of Malaysia in The Hague, Netherlands from 2001 to 2004.

Other assignments included First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations in New York, USA from 1993 to 1998 and Second Secretary at the High Commission of Malaysia in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 1986 to 1988.

Zulkifli has a Master of Arts degree in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School, Tufts University, USA.

He was conferred the 'Dato' Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (D.P.C.M)' by the Sultan of Perak in 2010.

He and his wife Datin Siti Hawa Othman have three children. — Bernama