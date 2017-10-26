New in theaters: 'Jigsaw,' 'Suburbicon,' 'Novitiate,' 'All I See Is You,' 'Thank You For Your Service'

A QUINTET of R–rated movies release the week of Halloween 2017, comprising the return of shock–horror franchise "Saw" with "Jigsaw," dystopian thriller "Suburbicon" with Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac, war movie "Thank You For Your Service," convent drama and awards season contender "Novitiate," and overseas romantic thriller "All I See Is You."

Jigsaw (Rated R)

youtu.be/vPP6aIw1vgY

Starring Tobin Bell ("Saw" to "Saw VII"), Matt Passmore ("The Glades") and Callum Keith Rennie ("Californication")

Studio synopsis: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years.

Director: The Spierig Brothers ("Predestination")

Select release dates:

Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands – Oct 26; USA, UK, Ireland, South Africa – Oct 27; France – Nov 1; Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea – Nov 2; Japan – Nov 10

Website & social: jigsawsaves.com, facebook.com/saw, twitter.com/sawmovie, instagram.com/saw

Suburbicon (R)

youtu.be/IYga2m0V2O0

Starring Matt Damon ("Bourne" franchise), Julianne Moore ("Kingsman: The Golden Circle") and Oscar Isaac ("Star Wars")

Studio synopsis: Husband and father Gardner Lodge must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Director: George Clooney (written by the Coen Bros.)

Select release dates: Australia – Oct 26; USA – Oct 27; Netherlands – Nov 16; Singapore – Nov 23; UK, Ireland – Nov 24; Hong Kong – Nov 30; France – Dec 6

Website & social: suburbiconmovie.com, facebook.com/suburbiconmovie, instagram.com/suburbiconmovie, twitter.com/suburbiconmovie

Thank You for Your Service (R)

youtu.be/GTl5SHYJxz4

Starring Miles Teller ("Whiplash"), Haley Bennett ("The Equalizer") and Keisha Castle–Hughes ("Game of Thrones")

Studio synopsis: A group of US soldiers return from Iraq struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield.

Director: Jason Hall (directorial debut)

Select release dates: USA – Oct 27; Netherlands – Nov 2; UK – Nov 10; Hong Kong – Jan 2018

Website & social: thankyouforyourservicemovie.com, facebook.com/thankyouforyourservicemovie, instagram.com/thankyouforyourservicemovie, twitter.com/TYFYSmovie

Novitiate (R)

youtu.be/8kKexutLfE0

Starring Margaret Qualley ("The Leftovers"), Julianne Nicholson ("Masters of Sex") and Dianna Agron ("Glee")

Studio synopsis: Set in the early 1960s and during the era of Vatican II, a young woman in training to become a nun struggles with issues of faith, the changing church and sexuality.

Director: Margaret Betts (feature film debut)

Select release dates: USA (New York and LA) – Oct 27; Canada – Nov 3

Website: sonyclassics.com/novitiate

All I See Is You (R)

youtu.be/zTTaFg2Sq9Y

Starring Blake Lively ("Gossip Girl") and Jason Clarke ("The Great Gatsby,")

Studio synopsis: A blind woman's relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about themselves.

Director: Marc Forster ("Quantum of Solace")

Releasing in the USA on Oct 27

Website & social: alliseeisyoumovie.com, facebook.com/AISIYmovie, instagram.com/AISIYMovie, twitter.com/AISIYMovie — AFP Relaxnews