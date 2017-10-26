- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Petrol prices up 3 sen, diesel up 2 sen
Posted on 25 October 2017 - 06:46pm
Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 09:01am
Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 09:01am
PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices have increased for the last week of October, with the prices of RON95 and RON97 up by three sen.
RON95 will retail at RM2.20 per litre while RON97 will be priced at RM2.50 per litre.
The price of diesel will go up by two sen to RM2.13 per litre.
The new prices will take effect from 12.01am on Oct 26 until Nov 1.