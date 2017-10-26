PM has final say on Cameron Highlands seat - Dr Subramaniam

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will have the final say on who will be contesting in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, said MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam.

"PM knows what decision to make," Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister, said when commenting on the tussle for the Cameron Highlands seat between the People's Progressive Partry (MyPPP) and MIC.

Met by reporters after attending a Deepavali celebration with Health Ministry staff at the ministry here today, Dr Subramaniam said MIC's stand on the matter was very clear and it had been conveyed to Najib, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

Dr Subramaniam said he was sure the matter would be resolved and would not be an issue.

MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas had expressed his intention of contesting the Cameron Highlands seat, currently held by MIC former president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel.

It was reported that Kavyeas wished to meet Dr Subramaniam to discuss the issue of a candidate for the seat. — Bernama