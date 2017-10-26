- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Pm Najib congratulates NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
Posted on 26 October 2017 - 11:07pm
Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 11:13pm
Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 11:13pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has congratulated Jacinda Ardern who was sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand.
"Many congratulations @jacindaardern! Looking forward to continue strengthening bilateral ties between our two countries," Najib said on his Twitter account today.
Ardern, 37, sworn in as the 40th prime minister in Wellington, Thursday.
Media reported that Ardernis is the country's youngest leader in more than 150 years and its third female prime minister. — Bernama