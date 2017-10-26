Pm Najib congratulates NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Posted on 26 October 2017 - 11:07pm Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 11:13pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has congratulated Jacinda Ardern who was sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"Many congratulations @jacindaardern! Looking forward to continue strengthening bilateral ties between our two countries," Najib said on his Twitter account today.

Ardern, 37, sworn in as the 40th prime minister in Wellington, Thursday.

Media reported that Ardernis is the country's youngest leader in more than 150 years and its third female prime minister. — Bernama