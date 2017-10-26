Rapid KL extends operation in conjunction with Citrawarna

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL will extend the train operation and Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) service period in conjunction with the Citrawarna programme at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in its statement today, said the Masjid Jamek Light Rail Transit (LRT) station, which is nearest to Dataran Merdeka, would be opened until 1am.

"Passengers can enter the Masjid Jamek LRT Station before 1am and exit to any LRT, monorail, MRT and BRT-Sunway route, stations.

"Passengers wanting to use MRT can change at all three integration stations, Pasar Seni, Merdeka and Maluri to continue their journey on the MRT network," said the statement.

The Citrawarna Programme, which is scheduled to start at 7pm, before the main performance at 8.30pm, is expected to end at 11pm. — Bernama