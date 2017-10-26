Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar in a gingerly session today as investors awaited the 2018 Budget announcement tomorrow, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.2325/2355 versus the US dollar from 4.2340/2370 on Wednesday.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said investors were also careful with risk sentiment in Asia somewhat unstable today after Wall Street suffered its most significant drop in seven weeks due to inconsistent corporate earnings.

"Investors are also tuning in to tonight's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to see if there are any changes in its forward guidance which could impact regional sentiment on a more hawkish lean," Innes told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against other major currencies.

The local note eased against the yen to 3.7228/7268 from 3.7069/7105 on Wednesday but declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.1110/1146 from 3.1055/1079 yesterday.

It fell against the euro to 4.9973/9025 from 4.9817/9869 on Wednesday and depreciated against the British pound to 5.5941/5998 from 5.5902/5962. — Bernama